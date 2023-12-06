Wednesday's game at Yanitelli Center has the Saint Peter's Peacocks (2-4) taking on the Wagner Seahawks (2-5) at 7:00 PM ET on December 6. Our computer prediction projects a 64-56 victory for Saint Peter's, who are favored by our model.

In their most recent outing on Thursday, the Seahawks earned a 69-67 victory over Navy.

Wagner vs. Saint Peter's Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Yanitelli Center in Jersey City, New Jersey

Wagner vs. Saint Peter's Score Prediction

Prediction: Saint Peter's 64, Wagner 56

Wagner Schedule Analysis

The Seahawks took down the Navy Midshipmen in a 69-67 win on November 30. It was their best victory of the season.

When facing Quadrant 4 teams, Wagner is 1-4 (.200%) -- tied for the fifth-most defeats.

Wagner Leaders

Semie Brar: 12.1 PTS, 2.0 STL, 39.2 FG%, 39.0 3PT% (16-for-41)

12.1 PTS, 2.0 STL, 39.2 FG%, 39.0 3PT% (16-for-41) Kiera Edmonds: 9.3 PTS, 8.6 REB, 48.1 FG%

9.3 PTS, 8.6 REB, 48.1 FG% Rakisha Ballinger: 7.9 PTS, 2.4 STL, 30.6 FG%

7.9 PTS, 2.4 STL, 30.6 FG% Taleah Washington: 6.7 PTS, 2.0 STL, 21.2 FG%, 23.3 3PT% (7-for-30)

6.7 PTS, 2.0 STL, 21.2 FG%, 23.3 3PT% (7-for-30) Paige Lyons: 7.6 PTS, 2.3 STL, 35.6 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (4-for-17)

Wagner Performance Insights

The Seahawks put up 59.3 points per game (284th in college basketball) while allowing 61.0 per contest (121st in college basketball). They have a -12 scoring differential and have been outscored by 1.7 points per game.

