Wagner vs. Saint Peter's Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 6
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 9:40 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Wednesday's game at Yanitelli Center has the Saint Peter's Peacocks (2-4) taking on the Wagner Seahawks (2-5) at 7:00 PM ET on December 6. Our computer prediction projects a 64-56 victory for Saint Peter's, who are favored by our model.
In their most recent outing on Thursday, the Seahawks earned a 69-67 victory over Navy.
Wagner vs. Saint Peter's Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Yanitelli Center in Jersey City, New Jersey
Wagner vs. Saint Peter's Score Prediction
- Prediction: Saint Peter's 64, Wagner 56
Wagner Schedule Analysis
- The Seahawks took down the Navy Midshipmen in a 69-67 win on November 30. It was their best victory of the season.
- When facing Quadrant 4 teams, Wagner is 1-4 (.200%) -- tied for the fifth-most defeats.
Wagner Leaders
- Semie Brar: 12.1 PTS, 2.0 STL, 39.2 FG%, 39.0 3PT% (16-for-41)
- Kiera Edmonds: 9.3 PTS, 8.6 REB, 48.1 FG%
- Rakisha Ballinger: 7.9 PTS, 2.4 STL, 30.6 FG%
- Taleah Washington: 6.7 PTS, 2.0 STL, 21.2 FG%, 23.3 3PT% (7-for-30)
- Paige Lyons: 7.6 PTS, 2.3 STL, 35.6 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (4-for-17)
Wagner Performance Insights
- The Seahawks put up 59.3 points per game (284th in college basketball) while allowing 61.0 per contest (121st in college basketball). They have a -12 scoring differential and have been outscored by 1.7 points per game.
