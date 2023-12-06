The Coppin State Eagles (0-6) will face the Wagner Seahawks (1-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.

Wagner vs. Coppin State Game Information

Wagner Top Players (2022-23)

Brandon Brown: 9.9 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.9 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Delonnie Hunt: 11.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK Javier Esquerra Trelles: 7.1 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.1 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Rahmir Moore: 8.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Zaire Williams: 6.7 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Coppin State Players to Watch

Justin Winston: 10.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Camaren Sparrrow: 6.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

6.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Greg Spurlock: 7.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Toto Fagbenle: 4.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK

4.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK Zahree Harrison: 3.5 PTS, 1.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

Wagner vs. Coppin State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Coppin State Rank Coppin State AVG Wagner AVG Wagner Rank 169th 72.0 Points Scored 63.1 348th 362nd 83.2 Points Allowed 61.7 13th 354th 27.6 Rebounds 32.5 126th 358th 5.3 Off. Rebounds 10.9 19th 66th 8.4 3pt Made 6.5 274th 313th 11.3 Assists 12.1 264th 340th 14.3 Turnovers 11.2 113th

