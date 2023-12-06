Wagner vs. Coppin State December 6 Tickets & Start Time
The Coppin State Eagles (0-6) will face the Wagner Seahawks (1-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.
Wagner vs. Coppin State Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 6
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Wagner Top Players (2022-23)
- Brandon Brown: 9.9 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Delonnie Hunt: 11.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Javier Esquerra Trelles: 7.1 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Rahmir Moore: 8.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Zaire Williams: 6.7 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
Coppin State Players to Watch
- Justin Winston: 10.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Camaren Sparrrow: 6.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Greg Spurlock: 7.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Toto Fagbenle: 4.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Zahree Harrison: 3.5 PTS, 1.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
Wagner vs. Coppin State Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Coppin State Rank
|Coppin State AVG
|Wagner AVG
|Wagner Rank
|169th
|72.0
|Points Scored
|63.1
|348th
|362nd
|83.2
|Points Allowed
|61.7
|13th
|354th
|27.6
|Rebounds
|32.5
|126th
|358th
|5.3
|Off. Rebounds
|10.9
|19th
|66th
|8.4
|3pt Made
|6.5
|274th
|313th
|11.3
|Assists
|12.1
|264th
|340th
|14.3
|Turnovers
|11.2
|113th
