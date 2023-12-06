The Coppin State Eagles (0-6) will face the Wagner Seahawks (1-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.

Wagner vs. Coppin State Game Information

Wagner Top Players (2022-23)

  • Brandon Brown: 9.9 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Delonnie Hunt: 11.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Javier Esquerra Trelles: 7.1 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Rahmir Moore: 8.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Zaire Williams: 6.7 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Coppin State Players to Watch

  • Justin Winston: 10.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Camaren Sparrrow: 6.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Greg Spurlock: 7.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Toto Fagbenle: 4.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK
  • Zahree Harrison: 3.5 PTS, 1.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

Wagner vs. Coppin State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Coppin State Rank Coppin State AVG Wagner AVG Wagner Rank
169th 72.0 Points Scored 63.1 348th
362nd 83.2 Points Allowed 61.7 13th
354th 27.6 Rebounds 32.5 126th
358th 5.3 Off. Rebounds 10.9 19th
66th 8.4 3pt Made 6.5 274th
313th 11.3 Assists 12.1 264th
340th 14.3 Turnovers 11.2 113th

