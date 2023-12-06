The Wagner Seahawks (3-4) take the court against the Coppin State Eagles (1-8) as 5.5-point favorites on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup's over/under is set at 123.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Wagner vs. Coppin State Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Physical Education Complex

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Wagner -5.5 123.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wagner Betting Records & Stats

Wagner's games have had a combined total of more than 123.5 points twice this season (over four outings).

The average point total in Wagner's contests this year is 125.7, 2.2 more points than this game's over/under.

The Seahawks are 2-2-0 against the spread this season.

Wagner will play as the favorite for the first time this season.

The Seahawks have not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -250.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for Wagner.

Wagner vs. Coppin State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 123.5 % of Games Over 123.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Wagner 2 50% 61.0 116.8 64.7 137.5 129 Coppin State 6 66.7% 55.8 116.8 72.8 137.5 138.3

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Wagner Insights & Trends

The Seahawks average 11.8 fewer points per game (61.0) than the Eagles give up (72.8).

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Wagner vs. Coppin State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Wagner 2-2-0 0-0 2-2-0 Coppin State 4-5-0 4-5 4-5-0

Wagner vs. Coppin State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Wagner Coppin State 8-4 Home Record 4-6 6-9 Away Record 5-16 4-4-0 Home ATS Record 3-6-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 7-11-0 63.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 73.3 62.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 72.1 0-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-6-0 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 12-6-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.