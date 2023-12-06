How to Watch the Wagner vs. Saint Peter's Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
The Wagner Seahawks (2-5) will try to break a four-game road losing streak when squaring off against the Saint Peter's Peacocks (2-4) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Yanitelli Center, airing at 7:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Wagner Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Yanitelli Center in Jersey City, New Jersey
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Wagner vs. Saint Peter's Scoring Comparison
- The Seahawks' 59.3 points per game are 15.0 fewer points than the 74.3 the Peacocks give up to opponents.
- Saint Peter's is 2-1 when it allows fewer than 59.3 points.
- The Peacocks average 13.8 fewer points per game (47.2) than the Seahawks allow (61.0).
- The Peacocks shoot 31.1% from the field, 8.8% lower than the Seahawks concede defensively.
- The Seahawks' 35.5 shooting percentage is 10.1 lower than the Peacocks have conceded.
Wagner Leaders
- Semie Brar: 12.1 PTS, 2.0 STL, 39.2 FG%, 39.0 3PT% (16-for-41)
- Kiera Edmonds: 9.3 PTS, 8.6 REB, 48.1 FG%
- Rakisha Ballinger: 7.9 PTS, 2.4 STL, 30.6 FG%
- Taleah Washington: 6.7 PTS, 2.0 STL, 21.2 FG%, 23.3 3PT% (7-for-30)
- Paige Lyons: 7.6 PTS, 2.3 STL, 35.6 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (4-for-17)
Wagner Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/21/2023
|@ Northeastern
|L 63-46
|Cabot Center
|11/27/2023
|Iona
|L 67-55
|Spiro Sports Center
|11/30/2023
|Navy
|W 69-67
|Spiro Sports Center
|12/6/2023
|@ Saint Peter's
|-
|Yanitelli Center
|12/10/2023
|@ Columbia
|-
|Francis S. Levien Gymnasium
|12/16/2023
|Maryland-Eastern Shore
|-
|Spiro Sports Center
