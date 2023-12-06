The Wagner Seahawks (2-5) will try to break a four-game road losing streak when squaring off against the Saint Peter's Peacocks (2-4) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Yanitelli Center, airing at 7:00 PM ET.

Wagner Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Yanitelli Center in Jersey City, New Jersey

Yanitelli Center in Jersey City, New Jersey TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Wagner vs. Saint Peter's Scoring Comparison

The Seahawks' 59.3 points per game are 15.0 fewer points than the 74.3 the Peacocks give up to opponents.

Saint Peter's is 2-1 when it allows fewer than 59.3 points.

The Peacocks average 13.8 fewer points per game (47.2) than the Seahawks allow (61.0).

The Peacocks shoot 31.1% from the field, 8.8% lower than the Seahawks concede defensively.

The Seahawks' 35.5 shooting percentage is 10.1 lower than the Peacocks have conceded.

Wagner Leaders

Semie Brar: 12.1 PTS, 2.0 STL, 39.2 FG%, 39.0 3PT% (16-for-41)

12.1 PTS, 2.0 STL, 39.2 FG%, 39.0 3PT% (16-for-41) Kiera Edmonds: 9.3 PTS, 8.6 REB, 48.1 FG%

9.3 PTS, 8.6 REB, 48.1 FG% Rakisha Ballinger: 7.9 PTS, 2.4 STL, 30.6 FG%

7.9 PTS, 2.4 STL, 30.6 FG% Taleah Washington: 6.7 PTS, 2.0 STL, 21.2 FG%, 23.3 3PT% (7-for-30)

6.7 PTS, 2.0 STL, 21.2 FG%, 23.3 3PT% (7-for-30) Paige Lyons: 7.6 PTS, 2.3 STL, 35.6 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (4-for-17)

