The Wagner Seahawks (2-5) will try to break a four-game road losing streak when squaring off against the Saint Peter's Peacocks (2-4) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Yanitelli Center, airing at 7:00 PM ET.

Wagner Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Yanitelli Center in Jersey City, New Jersey
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Wagner vs. Saint Peter's Scoring Comparison

  • The Seahawks' 59.3 points per game are 15.0 fewer points than the 74.3 the Peacocks give up to opponents.
  • Saint Peter's is 2-1 when it allows fewer than 59.3 points.
  • The Peacocks average 13.8 fewer points per game (47.2) than the Seahawks allow (61.0).
  • The Peacocks shoot 31.1% from the field, 8.8% lower than the Seahawks concede defensively.
  • The Seahawks' 35.5 shooting percentage is 10.1 lower than the Peacocks have conceded.

Wagner Leaders

  • Semie Brar: 12.1 PTS, 2.0 STL, 39.2 FG%, 39.0 3PT% (16-for-41)
  • Kiera Edmonds: 9.3 PTS, 8.6 REB, 48.1 FG%
  • Rakisha Ballinger: 7.9 PTS, 2.4 STL, 30.6 FG%
  • Taleah Washington: 6.7 PTS, 2.0 STL, 21.2 FG%, 23.3 3PT% (7-for-30)
  • Paige Lyons: 7.6 PTS, 2.3 STL, 35.6 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (4-for-17)

Wagner Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/21/2023 @ Northeastern L 63-46 Cabot Center
11/27/2023 Iona L 67-55 Spiro Sports Center
11/30/2023 Navy W 69-67 Spiro Sports Center
12/6/2023 @ Saint Peter's - Yanitelli Center
12/10/2023 @ Columbia - Francis S. Levien Gymnasium
12/16/2023 Maryland-Eastern Shore - Spiro Sports Center

