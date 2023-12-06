In Washington County, New York, there are interesting high school basketball matchups on the schedule today. Information on how to watch them is available below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Washington County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Schroon Lake Senior High School at Hartford Central School

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 6

5:00 PM ET on December 6 Location: Hartford, NY

Hartford, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Salem Senior High School at Argyle Central School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 6

7:00 PM ET on December 6 Location: Argyle, NY

Argyle, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Greenwich Senior High School at Schuylerville High School