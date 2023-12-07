If you're questioning how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Clinton County, New York, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are outlined below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Clinton County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Northeastern Clinton Senior High School at Massena Central High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 7

5:30 PM ET on December 7 Location: Massena, NY

Massena, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Chazy Central Rural Senior High School at Boquet Valley High School