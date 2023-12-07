New York High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Erie County Today - December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Erie County, New York today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Erie County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Central Baptist Christian Academy at West Seneca Christian School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on December 7
- Location: West Seneca, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Aurora High School at Mckinley High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 7
- Location: Buffalo, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
