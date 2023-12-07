Thursday's contest that pits the Fordham Rams (5-4) against the Siena Saints (2-3) at MVP Arena has a projected final score of 67-63 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Fordham, who we project as a slight favorite in this matchup. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM on December 7.

The Rams are coming off of a 75-73 loss to Duquesne in their most recent game on Tuesday.

Fordham vs. Siena Game Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: MVP Arena in Albany, New York

Fordham vs. Siena Score Prediction

Prediction: Fordham 67, Siena 63

Other A-10 Predictions

Fordham Schedule Analysis

The Rams beat the Albany Great Danes in a 66-63 win on November 10. It was their best victory of the season.

Fordham 2023-24 Best Wins

66-63 at home over Albany (No. 155) on November 10

76-49 at home over UMass Lowell (No. 341) on November 25

80-46 at home over Saint Peter's (No. 342) on November 28

Fordham Leaders

Taylor Donaldson: 18.9 PTS, 2.7 STL, 38.1 FG%, 36.5 3PT% (19-for-52)

18.9 PTS, 2.7 STL, 38.1 FG%, 36.5 3PT% (19-for-52) Emy Hayford: 11.6 PTS, 2.2 STL, 40.6 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (8-for-27)

11.6 PTS, 2.2 STL, 40.6 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (8-for-27) Matilda Flood: 6.2 PTS, 2.0 STL, 33.3 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (6-for-20)

6.2 PTS, 2.0 STL, 33.3 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (6-for-20) Maranda Nyborg: 6.9 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 51.9 FG%

6.9 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 51.9 FG% Mandy McGurk: 7.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 42.4 FG%, 32.0 3PT% (8-for-25)

Fordham Performance Insights

The Rams have a +65 scoring differential, topping opponents by 7.2 points per game. They're putting up 66.1 points per game, 192nd in college basketball, and are giving up 58.9 per outing to rank 94th in college basketball.

