The Siena Saints (2-3) will attempt to snap a three-game losing streak when hosting the Fordham Rams (5-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 7, 2023 at MVP Arena.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Fordham Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: MVP Arena in Albany, New York
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Fordham vs. Siena Scoring Comparison

  • The Rams put up an average of 66.1 points per game, just 2.1 fewer points than the 68.2 the Saints allow.
  • When it scores more than 68.2 points, Fordham is 4-1.
  • Siena has a 2-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 66.1 points.
  • The Saints record 66 points per game, 7.1 more points than the 58.9 the Rams give up.
  • When Siena scores more than 58.9 points, it is 1-2.
  • Fordham has a 5-1 record when allowing fewer than 66 points.
  • The Saints are making 38.9% of their shots from the field, just 0.2% higher than the Rams concede to opponents (38.7%).
  • The Rams' 42 shooting percentage from the field is three higher than the Saints have given up.

Fordham Leaders

  • Taylor Donaldson: 18.9 PTS, 2.7 STL, 38.1 FG%, 36.5 3PT% (19-for-52)
  • Emy Hayford: 11.6 PTS, 2.2 STL, 40.6 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (8-for-27)
  • Matilda Flood: 6.2 PTS, 2 STL, 33.3 FG%, 30 3PT% (6-for-20)
  • Maranda Nyborg: 6.9 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 51.9 FG%
  • Mandy McGurk: 7.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 42.4 FG%, 32 3PT% (8-for-25)

Fordham Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/28/2023 Saint Peter's W 80-46 Rose Hill Gymnasium
12/2/2023 Maine L 74-62 Rose Hill Gymnasium
12/5/2023 @ Duquesne L 75-73 UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse
12/7/2023 @ Siena - MVP Arena
12/10/2023 @ Fairfield - Leo D. Mahoney Arena
12/21/2023 @ Virginia - John Paul Jones Arena

