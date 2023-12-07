The Siena Saints (2-3) will attempt to snap a three-game losing streak when hosting the Fordham Rams (5-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 7, 2023 at MVP Arena.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Fordham Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: MVP Arena in Albany, New York

MVP Arena in Albany, New York TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Fordham vs. Siena Scoring Comparison

The Rams put up an average of 66.1 points per game, just 2.1 fewer points than the 68.2 the Saints allow.

When it scores more than 68.2 points, Fordham is 4-1.

Siena has a 2-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 66.1 points.

The Saints record 66 points per game, 7.1 more points than the 58.9 the Rams give up.

When Siena scores more than 58.9 points, it is 1-2.

Fordham has a 5-1 record when allowing fewer than 66 points.

The Saints are making 38.9% of their shots from the field, just 0.2% higher than the Rams concede to opponents (38.7%).

The Rams' 42 shooting percentage from the field is three higher than the Saints have given up.

Fordham Leaders

Taylor Donaldson: 18.9 PTS, 2.7 STL, 38.1 FG%, 36.5 3PT% (19-for-52)

18.9 PTS, 2.7 STL, 38.1 FG%, 36.5 3PT% (19-for-52) Emy Hayford: 11.6 PTS, 2.2 STL, 40.6 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (8-for-27)

11.6 PTS, 2.2 STL, 40.6 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (8-for-27) Matilda Flood: 6.2 PTS, 2 STL, 33.3 FG%, 30 3PT% (6-for-20)

6.2 PTS, 2 STL, 33.3 FG%, 30 3PT% (6-for-20) Maranda Nyborg: 6.9 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 51.9 FG%

6.9 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 51.9 FG% Mandy McGurk: 7.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 42.4 FG%, 32 3PT% (8-for-25)

Fordham Schedule