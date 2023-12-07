How to Watch the Fordham vs. Siena Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Siena Saints (2-3) will attempt to snap a three-game losing streak when hosting the Fordham Rams (5-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 7, 2023 at MVP Arena.
Fordham Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: MVP Arena in Albany, New York
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Fordham vs. Siena Scoring Comparison
- The Rams put up an average of 66.1 points per game, just 2.1 fewer points than the 68.2 the Saints allow.
- When it scores more than 68.2 points, Fordham is 4-1.
- Siena has a 2-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 66.1 points.
- The Saints record 66 points per game, 7.1 more points than the 58.9 the Rams give up.
- When Siena scores more than 58.9 points, it is 1-2.
- Fordham has a 5-1 record when allowing fewer than 66 points.
- The Saints are making 38.9% of their shots from the field, just 0.2% higher than the Rams concede to opponents (38.7%).
- The Rams' 42 shooting percentage from the field is three higher than the Saints have given up.
Fordham Leaders
- Taylor Donaldson: 18.9 PTS, 2.7 STL, 38.1 FG%, 36.5 3PT% (19-for-52)
- Emy Hayford: 11.6 PTS, 2.2 STL, 40.6 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (8-for-27)
- Matilda Flood: 6.2 PTS, 2 STL, 33.3 FG%, 30 3PT% (6-for-20)
- Maranda Nyborg: 6.9 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 51.9 FG%
- Mandy McGurk: 7.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 42.4 FG%, 32 3PT% (8-for-25)
Fordham Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/28/2023
|Saint Peter's
|W 80-46
|Rose Hill Gymnasium
|12/2/2023
|Maine
|L 74-62
|Rose Hill Gymnasium
|12/5/2023
|@ Duquesne
|L 75-73
|UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse
|12/7/2023
|@ Siena
|-
|MVP Arena
|12/10/2023
|@ Fairfield
|-
|Leo D. Mahoney Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Virginia
|-
|John Paul Jones Arena
