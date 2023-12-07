New York High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Franklin County Today - December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Franklin County, New York has high school basketball games on the calendar today, and info on how to watch them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Franklin County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Saranac Lake Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 7
- Location: Saranac Lake, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Regis Falls Senior High School at Tupper Lake Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 7
- Location: Tupper Lake, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.