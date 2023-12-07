New York High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Genesee County Today - December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Genesee County, New York today by tuning in and catching every possession. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Genesee County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Attica Senior High School at Byron-Bergen JrSr High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 7
- Location: Bergen, NY
- Conference: Genesee County
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Alexander Senior High School at Elba Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 7
- Location: Elba, NY
- Conference: Genesee County
- How to Stream: Watch Here
