Thursday's contest between the Iona Gaels (3-3) and Hofstra Pride (4-3) matching up at David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena has a projected final score of 61-60 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Iona, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on December 7.

The Pride head into this matchup after a 68-56 loss to Lehigh on Sunday.

Hofstra vs. Iona Game Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena in Hempstead, New York

David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena in Hempstead, New York How to Watch on TV: MSGSN

MSGSN Live Stream:

Hofstra vs. Iona Score Prediction

Prediction: Iona 61, Hofstra 60

Other CAA Predictions

Hofstra Schedule Analysis

As far as their signature win this season, the Pride defeated the NJIT Highlanders at home on November 25 by a score of 67-65.

The Pride have tied for the 34th-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the country (two).

Hofstra has tied for the 26th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation (four).

Hofstra 2023-24 Best Wins

67-65 at home over NJIT (No. 255) on November 25

54-43 on the road over Army (No. 345) on November 28

66-53 at home over Delaware State (No. 346) on November 15

51-48 at home over Wagner (No. 358) on November 12

Hofstra Leaders

Zyheima Swint: 8.0 PTS, 9.4 REB, 1.6 STL, 1.3 BLK, 47.3 FG%

8.0 PTS, 9.4 REB, 1.6 STL, 1.3 BLK, 47.3 FG% Brooke Anya: 7.7 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.4 BLK, 32.7 FG%

7.7 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.4 BLK, 32.7 FG% Emma Von Essen: 13.0 PTS, 40.5 FG%, 30.9 3PT% (17-for-55)

13.0 PTS, 40.5 FG%, 30.9 3PT% (17-for-55) Sorelle Ineza: 12.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 31.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24)

12.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 31.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24) Ally Knights: 4.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 27.6 FG%, 15.4 3PT% (2-for-13)

Hofstra Performance Insights

The Pride are being outscored by 2.0 points per game with a -14 scoring differential overall. They put up 56.9 points per game (309th in college basketball) and give up 58.9 per contest (93rd in college basketball).

