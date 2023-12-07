Hofstra vs. Iona Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 7
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 9:38 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's contest between the Iona Gaels (3-3) and Hofstra Pride (4-3) matching up at David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena has a projected final score of 61-60 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Iona, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on December 7.
The Pride head into this matchup after a 68-56 loss to Lehigh on Sunday.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Hofstra vs. Iona Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena in Hempstead, New York
- How to Watch on TV: MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Hofstra vs. Iona Score Prediction
- Prediction: Iona 61, Hofstra 60
Other CAA Predictions
Hofstra Schedule Analysis
- As far as their signature win this season, the Pride defeated the NJIT Highlanders at home on November 25 by a score of 67-65.
- The Pride have tied for the 34th-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the country (two).
- Hofstra has tied for the 26th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation (four).
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Hofstra 2023-24 Best Wins
- 67-65 at home over NJIT (No. 255) on November 25
- 54-43 on the road over Army (No. 345) on November 28
- 66-53 at home over Delaware State (No. 346) on November 15
- 51-48 at home over Wagner (No. 358) on November 12
Hofstra Leaders
- Zyheima Swint: 8.0 PTS, 9.4 REB, 1.6 STL, 1.3 BLK, 47.3 FG%
- Brooke Anya: 7.7 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.4 BLK, 32.7 FG%
- Emma Von Essen: 13.0 PTS, 40.5 FG%, 30.9 3PT% (17-for-55)
- Sorelle Ineza: 12.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 31.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24)
- Ally Knights: 4.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 27.6 FG%, 15.4 3PT% (2-for-13)
Hofstra Performance Insights
- The Pride are being outscored by 2.0 points per game with a -14 scoring differential overall. They put up 56.9 points per game (309th in college basketball) and give up 58.9 per contest (93rd in college basketball).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.