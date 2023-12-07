The Hofstra Pride (4-3) take on the Iona Gaels (3-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 7, 2023.

Hofstra Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena in Hempstead, New York

David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena in Hempstead, New York TV: MSG

Hofstra vs. Iona Scoring Comparison

The Gaels' 62.3 points per game are just 3.4 more points than the 58.9 the Pride allow.

When it scores more than 58.9 points, Iona is 3-2.

Hofstra has a 3-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 62.3 points.

The Pride put up 56.9 points per game, 6.9 fewer points than the 63.8 the Gaels allow.

When Hofstra totals more than 63.8 points, it is 2-0.

Iona has a 2-0 record when allowing fewer than 56.9 points.

The Pride shoot 35.6% from the field, 4.2% lower than the Gaels concede defensively.

The Gaels' 44.3 shooting percentage from the field is 7.8 higher than the Pride have conceded.

Hofstra Leaders

Zyheima Swint: 8.0 PTS, 9.4 REB, 1.6 STL, 1.3 BLK, 47.3 FG%

8.0 PTS, 9.4 REB, 1.6 STL, 1.3 BLK, 47.3 FG% Brooke Anya: 7.7 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.4 BLK, 32.7 FG%

7.7 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.4 BLK, 32.7 FG% Emma Von Essen: 13.0 PTS, 40.5 FG%, 30.9 3PT% (17-for-55)

13.0 PTS, 40.5 FG%, 30.9 3PT% (17-for-55) Sorelle Ineza: 12.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 31.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24)

12.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 31.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24) Ally Knights: 4.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 27.6 FG%, 15.4 3PT% (2-for-13)

