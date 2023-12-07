Thursday's contest between the Iona Gaels (3-3) and Hofstra Pride (4-3) squaring off at David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena has a projected final score of 61-60 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Iona, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET on December 7.

The Gaels came out on top in their most recent matchup 61-49 against Providence on Saturday.

Iona vs. Hofstra Game Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena in Hempstead, New York

David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena in Hempstead, New York How to Watch on TV: MSGSN

Iona vs. Hofstra Score Prediction

Prediction: Iona 61, Hofstra 60

Other MAAC Predictions

Iona Schedule Analysis

The Gaels captured their best win of the season on December 2, when they took down the Providence Friars, who rank No. 196 in our computer rankings, 61-49.

Iona 2023-24 Best Wins

61-49 on the road over Providence (No. 196) on December 2

80-59 at home over LIU (No. 357) on November 12

67-55 on the road over Wagner (No. 358) on November 27

Iona Leaders

Ella Fajardo: 10 PTS, 6 AST, 31.4 FG%, 34.6 3PT% (9-for-26)

10 PTS, 6 AST, 31.4 FG%, 34.6 3PT% (9-for-26) Sierra DeAngelo: 12.8 PTS, 44.6 FG%, 25 3PT% (3-for-12)

12.8 PTS, 44.6 FG%, 25 3PT% (3-for-12) Natalia Otkhmezuri: 12.3 PTS, 48.4 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (10-for-29)

12.3 PTS, 48.4 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (10-for-29) Petra Oborilova: 7.8 PTS, 51.4 FG%, 50 3PT% (11-for-22)

7.8 PTS, 51.4 FG%, 50 3PT% (11-for-22) Judith Gomez: 5.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 31.4 FG%, 18.5 3PT% (5-for-27)

Iona Performance Insights

The Gaels have a -9 scoring differential, falling short by 1.5 points per game. They're putting up 62.3 points per game, 247th in college basketball, and are allowing 63.8 per outing to rank 168th in college basketball.

