The Hofstra Pride (4-3) play the Iona Gaels (3-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 7, 2023.

Iona Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena in Hempstead, New York
  • TV: MSG
Iona vs. Hofstra Scoring Comparison

  • The Gaels score only 3.4 more points per game (62.3) than the Pride allow (58.9).
  • When it scores more than 58.9 points, Iona is 3-2.
  • Hofstra has a 3-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 62.3 points.
  • The 56.9 points per game the Pride score are 6.9 fewer points than the Gaels allow (63.8).
  • Hofstra is 2-0 when scoring more than 63.8 points.
  • When Iona gives up fewer than 56.9 points, it is 2-0.
  • This year the Pride are shooting 35.6% from the field, 4.2% lower than the Gaels concede.
  • The Gaels shoot 44.3% from the field, 7.8% higher than the Pride allow.

Iona Leaders

  • Ella Fajardo: 10 PTS, 6 AST, 31.4 FG%, 34.6 3PT% (9-for-26)
  • Sierra DeAngelo: 12.8 PTS, 44.6 FG%, 25 3PT% (3-for-12)
  • Natalia Otkhmezuri: 12.3 PTS, 48.4 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (10-for-29)
  • Petra Oborilova: 7.8 PTS, 51.4 FG%, 50 3PT% (11-for-22)
  • Judith Gomez: 5.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 31.4 FG%, 18.5 3PT% (5-for-27)

Iona Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/18/2023 @ Stetson L 71-62 Edmunds Center
11/27/2023 @ Wagner W 67-55 Spiro Sports Center
12/2/2023 @ Providence W 61-49 Alumni Hall (RI)
12/7/2023 @ Hofstra - David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena
12/10/2023 Sacred Heart - Hynes Athletic Center
12/16/2023 Niagara - Hynes Athletic Center

