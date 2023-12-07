The Hofstra Pride (4-3) play the Iona Gaels (3-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 7, 2023.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Iona Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena in Hempstead, New York

David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena in Hempstead, New York TV: MSG

MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Iona vs. Hofstra Scoring Comparison

The Gaels score only 3.4 more points per game (62.3) than the Pride allow (58.9).

When it scores more than 58.9 points, Iona is 3-2.

Hofstra has a 3-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 62.3 points.

The 56.9 points per game the Pride score are 6.9 fewer points than the Gaels allow (63.8).

Hofstra is 2-0 when scoring more than 63.8 points.

When Iona gives up fewer than 56.9 points, it is 2-0.

This year the Pride are shooting 35.6% from the field, 4.2% lower than the Gaels concede.

The Gaels shoot 44.3% from the field, 7.8% higher than the Pride allow.

Iona Leaders

Ella Fajardo: 10 PTS, 6 AST, 31.4 FG%, 34.6 3PT% (9-for-26)

10 PTS, 6 AST, 31.4 FG%, 34.6 3PT% (9-for-26) Sierra DeAngelo: 12.8 PTS, 44.6 FG%, 25 3PT% (3-for-12)

12.8 PTS, 44.6 FG%, 25 3PT% (3-for-12) Natalia Otkhmezuri: 12.3 PTS, 48.4 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (10-for-29)

12.3 PTS, 48.4 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (10-for-29) Petra Oborilova: 7.8 PTS, 51.4 FG%, 50 3PT% (11-for-22)

7.8 PTS, 51.4 FG%, 50 3PT% (11-for-22) Judith Gomez: 5.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 31.4 FG%, 18.5 3PT% (5-for-27)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Iona Schedule