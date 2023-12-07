How to Watch the Iona vs. Hofstra Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Hofstra Pride (4-3) play the Iona Gaels (3-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 7, 2023.
Keep reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!
Iona Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena in Hempstead, New York
- TV: MSG
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Iona vs. Hofstra Scoring Comparison
- The Gaels score only 3.4 more points per game (62.3) than the Pride allow (58.9).
- When it scores more than 58.9 points, Iona is 3-2.
- Hofstra has a 3-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 62.3 points.
- The 56.9 points per game the Pride score are 6.9 fewer points than the Gaels allow (63.8).
- Hofstra is 2-0 when scoring more than 63.8 points.
- When Iona gives up fewer than 56.9 points, it is 2-0.
- This year the Pride are shooting 35.6% from the field, 4.2% lower than the Gaels concede.
- The Gaels shoot 44.3% from the field, 7.8% higher than the Pride allow.
Iona Leaders
- Ella Fajardo: 10 PTS, 6 AST, 31.4 FG%, 34.6 3PT% (9-for-26)
- Sierra DeAngelo: 12.8 PTS, 44.6 FG%, 25 3PT% (3-for-12)
- Natalia Otkhmezuri: 12.3 PTS, 48.4 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (10-for-29)
- Petra Oborilova: 7.8 PTS, 51.4 FG%, 50 3PT% (11-for-22)
- Judith Gomez: 5.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 31.4 FG%, 18.5 3PT% (5-for-27)
Iona Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/18/2023
|@ Stetson
|L 71-62
|Edmunds Center
|11/27/2023
|@ Wagner
|W 67-55
|Spiro Sports Center
|12/2/2023
|@ Providence
|W 61-49
|Alumni Hall (RI)
|12/7/2023
|@ Hofstra
|-
|David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena
|12/10/2023
|Sacred Heart
|-
|Hynes Athletic Center
|12/16/2023
|Niagara
|-
|Hynes Athletic Center
