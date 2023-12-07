The Los Angeles Lakers (13-9) hit the court against the New Orleans Pelicans (12-10) as only 1.5-point favorites on Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on TNT and truTV.

Lakers vs. Pelicans Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT and truTV

TNT and truTV Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Venue: T-Mobile Arena

Lakers vs. Pelicans Score Prediction

Prediction: Lakers 115 - Pelicans 112

Lakers vs Pelicans Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Lakers vs. Pelicans

Pick ATS: Lakers (- 1.5)

Lakers (- 1.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Lakers (-2.7)

Lakers (-2.7) Pick OU: Under (229.5)



Under (229.5) Computer Predicted Total: 226.6

The Lakers have covered the spread less often than the Pelicans this season, putting up an ATS record of 10-12-0, as opposed to the 13-9-0 mark of the Pels.

As a 1.5-point underdog or more in 2023-24, New Orleans is 10-4 against the spread compared to the 7-7 ATS record Los Angeles puts up as a 1.5-point favorite.

New Orleans and its opponents have eclipsed the point total 45.5% of the time this season (10 out of 22). That's more often than Los Angeles and its opponents have (nine out of 22).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Lakers are 11-3, while the Pelicans are 9-5 as moneyline underdogs.

Lakers Performance Insights

With 112.2 points per game on offense, the Lakers rank 20th in the NBA. At the other end of the court, they cede 113 points per contest, which ranks 16th in the league.

This season, Los Angeles is pulling down 44.1 rebounds per game (14th-ranked in NBA) and allowing 45 rebounds per contest (23rd-ranked).

The Lakers rank 12th in the NBA with 26.1 dimes per contest.

Los Angeles is 22nd in the NBA with 14.1 turnovers per game so far this year. Meanwhile, it ranks 20th with 13.2 forced turnovers per game.

It's been rough sledding for the Lakers in terms of threes, as they are tallying only 9.9 made threes per game (worst in NBA) and are sinking just 33.5% of their attempted treys (second-worst).

Pelicans Performance Insights

In 2023-24, the Pelicans are 13th in the league offensively (114.6 points scored per game) and 17th defensively (113.4 points conceded).

New Orleans collects 44.1 rebounds per game and concede 44.1 boards, ranking 14th and 17th, respectively, in the NBA.

With 26.1 assists per game, the Pelicans are 12th in the NBA.

With 13.2 turnovers committed per game and 14.1 turnovers forced, New Orleans is 13th and 11th in the NBA, respectively.

The Pelicans are the fourth-worst team in the NBA in 3-pointers made (11 per game) and 19th in 3-point percentage (35.7%).

