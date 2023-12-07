In the only matchup on the Liga MX schedule on Wednesday, CF America and Atletico San Luis take the pitch at Alfonso Lastras Ramirez.

Information on how to watch Wednesday's Liga MX play is included for you.

Watch even more soccer action with Fubo!

How to Watch More Sports Today

Liga MX Streaming Live Today

Watch Atletico San Luis vs CF America

CF America travels to match up with Atletico San Luis at Alfonso Lastras Ramirez.

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TUDN

TUDN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite: CF America (-125)

CF America (-125) Underdog: Atletico San Luis (+330)

Atletico San Luis (+330) Draw: (+275)

(+275) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.