MAAC Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Thursday, December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 8:22 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
There are three games featuring a MAAC team on Thursday in college basketball action.
MAAC Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Fordham Rams at Siena Saints
|7:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 7
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Iona Gaels at Hofstra Pride
|7:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 7
|MSG (Live stream on Fubo)
|St. John's Red Storm at Fairfield Stags
|7:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 7
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
