If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Nassau County, New York, then there is some important info for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Nassau County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today

MacArthur High School at H. Frank Carey High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 7

5:00 PM ET on December 7 Location: Franklin Square, NY

Franklin Square, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Great Neck North Senior High School at Floral Park Memorial High School