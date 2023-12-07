New York High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in New York County Today - December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 3:33 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
There is high school basketball competition in New York County, New York today, and information on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.
New York County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bard High School at The Clinton School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on December 7
- Location: Manhattan, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
