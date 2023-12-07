New York High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Oneida County Today - December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Oneida County, New York. To learn how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Oneida County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Clinton Senior High School at Sherburne-Earlville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 7
- Location: Sherburne, NY
- Conference: Center State 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
