One game on Thursday's college basketball schedule features a Patriot team, the matchup between the La Salle Explorers and the Lehigh Mountain Hawks.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Patriot Women's Basketball Game Today

Date/Time TV La Salle Explorers at Lehigh Mountain Hawks 7:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 7 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

Follow Patriot games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!