Siena vs. Fordham Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 7
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 3:43 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's game at MVP Arena has the Fordham Rams (5-4) going head-to-head against the Siena Saints (2-3) at 7:00 PM (on December 7). Our computer prediction projects a victory for Fordham by a score of 67-63, who is slightly favored by our model.
In their last matchup on Saturday, the Saints suffered a 76-58 loss to Albany.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Siena vs. Fordham Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: MVP Arena in Albany, New York
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Siena vs. Fordham Score Prediction
- Prediction: Fordham 67, Siena 63
Other MAAC Predictions
- Niagara vs Cleveland State
- St. John's (NY) vs Fairfield
- Quinnipiac vs Princeton
- Drexel vs Marist
- Iona vs Hofstra
Siena Schedule Analysis
- Siena has tied for the 33rd-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the country (two).
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Siena Leaders
- Elisa Mevius: 16.2 PTS, 5.2 STL, 51.7 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (7-for-19)
- Anajah Brown: 11 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2 BLK, 42.9 FG%
- Valencia Fontenelle-Posson: 11 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (8-for-23)
- Ahniysha Jackson: 8.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 30.6 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (10-for-29)
- London Gamble: 6.4 PTS, 26.7 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (4-for-18)
Siena Performance Insights
- The Saints' -11 scoring differential (being outscored by 2.2 points per game) is a result of scoring 66 points per game (194th in college basketball) while giving up 68.2 per contest (251st in college basketball).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.