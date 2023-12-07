Thursday's game at MVP Arena has the Fordham Rams (5-4) going head-to-head against the Siena Saints (2-3) at 7:00 PM (on December 7). Our computer prediction projects a victory for Fordham by a score of 67-63, who is slightly favored by our model.

In their last matchup on Saturday, the Saints suffered a 76-58 loss to Albany.

Siena vs. Fordham Game Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: MVP Arena in Albany, New York

Siena vs. Fordham Score Prediction

Prediction: Fordham 67, Siena 63

Other MAAC Predictions

Siena Schedule Analysis

Siena has tied for the 33rd-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the country (two).

Siena Leaders

Elisa Mevius: 16.2 PTS, 5.2 STL, 51.7 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (7-for-19)

16.2 PTS, 5.2 STL, 51.7 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (7-for-19) Anajah Brown: 11 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2 BLK, 42.9 FG%

11 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2 BLK, 42.9 FG% Valencia Fontenelle-Posson: 11 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (8-for-23)

11 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (8-for-23) Ahniysha Jackson: 8.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 30.6 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (10-for-29)

8.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 30.6 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (10-for-29) London Gamble: 6.4 PTS, 26.7 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (4-for-18)

Siena Performance Insights

The Saints' -11 scoring differential (being outscored by 2.2 points per game) is a result of scoring 66 points per game (194th in college basketball) while giving up 68.2 per contest (251st in college basketball).

