The Siena Saints (2-3) aim to stop a three-game losing skid when hosting the Fordham Rams (5-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 7, 2023 at MVP Arena.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to check out our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Siena Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: MVP Arena in Albany, New York

MVP Arena in Albany, New York TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Siena vs. Fordham Scoring Comparison

The Rams score just 2.1 fewer points per game (66.1) than the Saints give up to opponents (68.2).

Fordham is 4-1 when it scores more than 68.2 points.

Siena has a 2-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 66.1 points.

The Saints put up 66.0 points per game, 7.1 more points than the 58.9 the Rams give up.

Siena is 1-2 when scoring more than 58.9 points.

When Fordham allows fewer than 66.0 points, it is 5-1.

The Saints shoot 38.9% from the field, only 0.2% higher than the Rams concede defensively.

The Rams' 42.0 shooting percentage from the field is 3.0 higher than the Saints have given up.

Siena Leaders

Elisa Mevius: 16.2 PTS, 5.2 STL, 51.7 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (7-for-19)

16.2 PTS, 5.2 STL, 51.7 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (7-for-19) Anajah Brown: 11.0 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.0 BLK, 42.9 FG%

11.0 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.0 BLK, 42.9 FG% Valencia Fontenelle-Posson: 11.0 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (8-for-23)

11.0 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (8-for-23) Ahniysha Jackson: 8.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 30.6 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (10-for-29)

8.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 30.6 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (10-for-29) London Gamble: 6.4 PTS, 26.7 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (4-for-18)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Siena Schedule