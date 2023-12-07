St. John's (NY) vs. Fairfield Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 7
Thursday's game features the Fairfield Stags (5-1) and the St. John's Red Storm (4-5) squaring off at Leo D. Mahoney Arena in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 70-56 victory for heavily favored Fairfield according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on December 7.
The Red Storm are coming off of a 50-40 win over Marist in their last outing on Saturday.
St. John's (NY) vs. Fairfield Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Leo D. Mahoney Arena in Fairfield, Connecticut
St. John's (NY) vs. Fairfield Score Prediction
- Prediction: Fairfield 70, St. John's (NY) 56
Other Big East Predictions
St. John's (NY) Schedule Analysis
- The Red Storm's signature win this season came against the Manhattan Jaspers, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 195) in our computer rankings. The Red Storm took home the 67-47 win at home on November 19.
- St. John's (NY) has tied for the 13th-most Quadrant 2 losses in the country (two).
- When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, St. John's (NY) is 4-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 26th-most victories.
St. John's (NY) 2023-24 Best Wins
- 67-47 at home over Manhattan (No. 195) on November 19
- 71-49 at home over Loyola (MD) (No. 291) on November 29
- 50-40 on the road over Marist (No. 330) on December 2
- 81-44 at home over LIU (No. 357) on November 6
St. John's (NY) Leaders
- Jillian Archer: 11.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.1 STL, 57.4 FG%
- Unique Drake: 19.7 PTS, 46.2 FG%, 48.3 3PT% (28-for-58)
- Ber'Nyah Mayo: 10.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 40.0 FG%, 14.8 3PT% (4-for-27)
- Skye Owen: 6.9 PTS, 2.2 STL, 35.5 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23)
- Amber Brown: 2.9 PTS, 36.0 FG%
St. John's (NY) Performance Insights
- The Red Storm outscore opponents by 5.1 points per game (posting 60.7 points per game, 267th in college basketball, and allowing 55.6 per contest, 50th in college basketball) and have a +46 scoring differential.
