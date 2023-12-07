Thursday's game features the Fairfield Stags (5-1) and the St. John's Red Storm (4-5) squaring off at Leo D. Mahoney Arena in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 70-56 victory for heavily favored Fairfield according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on December 7.

The Red Storm are coming off of a 50-40 win over Marist in their last outing on Saturday.

St. John's (NY) vs. Fairfield Game Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Leo D. Mahoney Arena in Fairfield, Connecticut

St. John's (NY) vs. Fairfield Score Prediction

Prediction: Fairfield 70, St. John's (NY) 56

Other Big East Predictions

St. John's (NY) Schedule Analysis

The Red Storm's signature win this season came against the Manhattan Jaspers, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 195) in our computer rankings. The Red Storm took home the 67-47 win at home on November 19.

St. John's (NY) has tied for the 13th-most Quadrant 2 losses in the country (two).

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, St. John's (NY) is 4-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 26th-most victories.

St. John's (NY) 2023-24 Best Wins

67-47 at home over Manhattan (No. 195) on November 19

71-49 at home over Loyola (MD) (No. 291) on November 29

50-40 on the road over Marist (No. 330) on December 2

81-44 at home over LIU (No. 357) on November 6

St. John's (NY) Leaders

Jillian Archer: 11.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.1 STL, 57.4 FG%

11.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.1 STL, 57.4 FG% Unique Drake: 19.7 PTS, 46.2 FG%, 48.3 3PT% (28-for-58)

19.7 PTS, 46.2 FG%, 48.3 3PT% (28-for-58) Ber'Nyah Mayo: 10.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 40.0 FG%, 14.8 3PT% (4-for-27)

10.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 40.0 FG%, 14.8 3PT% (4-for-27) Skye Owen: 6.9 PTS, 2.2 STL, 35.5 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23)

6.9 PTS, 2.2 STL, 35.5 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23) Amber Brown: 2.9 PTS, 36.0 FG%

St. John's (NY) Performance Insights

The Red Storm outscore opponents by 5.1 points per game (posting 60.7 points per game, 267th in college basketball, and allowing 55.6 per contest, 50th in college basketball) and have a +46 scoring differential.

