St. John's (NY) vs. Fairfield December 7 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The St. John's Red Storm (2-3) meet the Fairfield Stags (3-1) on Thursday, December 7, 2023 at Leo D. Mahoney Arena. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET.
St. John's (NY) vs. Fairfield Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 7
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
St. John's (NY) Players to Watch
- Meghan Andersen: 16 PTS, 5 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Kaety L'Amoreaux: 15.5 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Janelle Brown: 11 PTS, 4.5 REB, 3.8 AST, 2.5 STL, 0 BLK
- Emina Selimovic: 8.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Kendall McGruder: 8.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0 BLK
