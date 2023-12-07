The Fairfield Stags (5-1) will attempt to continue a three-game winning run when hosting the St. John's Red Storm (4-5) on Thursday, December 7, 2023 at Leo D. Mahoney Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET.

St. John's (NY) Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Leo D. Mahoney Arena in Fairfield, Connecticut

Leo D. Mahoney Arena in Fairfield, Connecticut TV: ESPN+

St. John's (NY) vs. Fairfield Scoring Comparison

The Red Storm's 60.7 points per game are 7.4 more points than the 53.3 the Stags give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 53.3 points, St. John's (NY) is 3-2.

Fairfield has a 3-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 60.7 points.

The Stags average 80.3 points per game, 24.7 more points than the 55.6 the Red Storm give up.

Fairfield has a 5-1 record when scoring more than 55.6 points.

St. John's (NY) is 4-5 when giving up fewer than 80.3 points.

The Stags shoot 49.9% from the field, 7.3% higher than the Red Storm concede defensively.

The Red Storm make 41.8% of their shots from the field, 11.1% higher than the Stags' defensive field-goal percentage.

St. John's (NY) Leaders

Jillian Archer: 11.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.1 STL, 57.4 FG%

11.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.1 STL, 57.4 FG% Unique Drake: 19.7 PTS, 46.2 FG%, 48.3 3PT% (28-for-58)

19.7 PTS, 46.2 FG%, 48.3 3PT% (28-for-58) Ber'Nyah Mayo: 10.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 40 FG%, 14.8 3PT% (4-for-27)

10.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 40 FG%, 14.8 3PT% (4-for-27) Skye Owen: 6.9 PTS, 2.2 STL, 35.5 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23)

6.9 PTS, 2.2 STL, 35.5 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23) Amber Brown: 2.9 PTS, 36 FG%

