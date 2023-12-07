How to Watch the St. John's (NY) vs. Fairfield Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Fairfield Stags (5-1) will attempt to continue a three-game winning run when hosting the St. John's Red Storm (4-5) on Thursday, December 7, 2023 at Leo D. Mahoney Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET.
St. John's (NY) Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Leo D. Mahoney Arena in Fairfield, Connecticut
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
St. John's (NY) vs. Fairfield Scoring Comparison
- The Red Storm's 60.7 points per game are 7.4 more points than the 53.3 the Stags give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 53.3 points, St. John's (NY) is 3-2.
- Fairfield has a 3-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 60.7 points.
- The Stags average 80.3 points per game, 24.7 more points than the 55.6 the Red Storm give up.
- Fairfield has a 5-1 record when scoring more than 55.6 points.
- St. John's (NY) is 4-5 when giving up fewer than 80.3 points.
- The Stags shoot 49.9% from the field, 7.3% higher than the Red Storm concede defensively.
- The Red Storm make 41.8% of their shots from the field, 11.1% higher than the Stags' defensive field-goal percentage.
St. John's (NY) Leaders
- Jillian Archer: 11.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.1 STL, 57.4 FG%
- Unique Drake: 19.7 PTS, 46.2 FG%, 48.3 3PT% (28-for-58)
- Ber'Nyah Mayo: 10.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 40 FG%, 14.8 3PT% (4-for-27)
- Skye Owen: 6.9 PTS, 2.2 STL, 35.5 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23)
- Amber Brown: 2.9 PTS, 36 FG%
St. John's (NY) Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|Jackson State
|L 60-56
|Roberto Clemente Coliseum
|11/29/2023
|Loyola (MD)
|W 71-49
|Carnesecca Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Marist
|W 50-40
|McCann Arena
|12/7/2023
|@ Fairfield
|-
|Leo D. Mahoney Arena
|12/10/2023
|Rhode Island
|-
|Carnesecca Arena
|12/16/2023
|Villanova
|-
|Madison Square Garden
