The Fairfield Stags (5-1) will attempt to continue a three-game winning run when hosting the St. John's Red Storm (4-5) on Thursday, December 7, 2023 at Leo D. Mahoney Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to see our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

St. John's (NY) Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Leo D. Mahoney Arena in Fairfield, Connecticut
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

St. John's (NY) vs. Fairfield Scoring Comparison

  • The Red Storm's 60.7 points per game are 7.4 more points than the 53.3 the Stags give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 53.3 points, St. John's (NY) is 3-2.
  • Fairfield has a 3-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 60.7 points.
  • The Stags average 80.3 points per game, 24.7 more points than the 55.6 the Red Storm give up.
  • Fairfield has a 5-1 record when scoring more than 55.6 points.
  • St. John's (NY) is 4-5 when giving up fewer than 80.3 points.
  • The Stags shoot 49.9% from the field, 7.3% higher than the Red Storm concede defensively.
  • The Red Storm make 41.8% of their shots from the field, 11.1% higher than the Stags' defensive field-goal percentage.

St. John's (NY) Leaders

  • Jillian Archer: 11.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.1 STL, 57.4 FG%
  • Unique Drake: 19.7 PTS, 46.2 FG%, 48.3 3PT% (28-for-58)
  • Ber'Nyah Mayo: 10.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 40 FG%, 14.8 3PT% (4-for-27)
  • Skye Owen: 6.9 PTS, 2.2 STL, 35.5 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23)
  • Amber Brown: 2.9 PTS, 36 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

St. John's (NY) Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 Jackson State L 60-56 Roberto Clemente Coliseum
11/29/2023 Loyola (MD) W 71-49 Carnesecca Arena
12/2/2023 @ Marist W 50-40 McCann Arena
12/7/2023 @ Fairfield - Leo D. Mahoney Arena
12/10/2023 Rhode Island - Carnesecca Arena
12/16/2023 Villanova - Madison Square Garden

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.