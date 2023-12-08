Friday's game that pits the Harvard Crimson (6-3) versus the Army Black Knights (2-7) at Lavietes Pavilion should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 77-59 in favor of Harvard, who is big favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on December 8.

There is no line set for the game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Army vs. Harvard Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 8, 2023

Friday, December 8, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Where: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Lavietes Pavilion

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Army vs. Harvard Score Prediction

Prediction: Harvard 77, Army 59

Spread & Total Prediction for Army vs. Harvard

Computer Predicted Spread: Harvard (-17.9)

Harvard (-17.9) Computer Predicted Total: 136.6

Both Harvard and Army are 4-4-0 against the spread (ATS) so far this season. The Crimson have gone over the point total in six games, while Black Knights games have gone over two times.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Army Performance Insights

The Black Knights have been outscored by 3.6 points per game (posting 60.1 points per game, 357th in college basketball, while allowing 63.7 per outing, 40th in college basketball) and have a -32 scoring differential.

Army grabs 31.1 rebounds per game (267th in college basketball), compared to the 30.1 of its opponents.

Army makes 7.9 three-pointers per game (146th in college basketball) at a 29.3% rate (311th in college basketball), compared to the 6.2 per game its opponents make, at a 31.5% rate.

Army and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Black Knights commit 12.1 per game (201st in college basketball) and force 11.7 (222nd in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.