How to Watch Army vs. Harvard on TV or Live Stream - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 1:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Harvard Crimson (6-3) welcome in the Army Black Knights (2-7) after winning three straight home games. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 8, 2023.
Army vs. Harvard Game Info
- When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Lavietes Pavilion in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: NESN
Army Stats Insights
- Army has compiled a 2-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 40.5% from the field.
- The Crimson are the rebounding team in the nation, the Black Knights rank 219th.
- The Black Knights average 10.9 fewer points per game (60.1) than the Crimson allow (71.0).
Army Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Army put up 74.0 points per game last season, 1.3 more than it averaged away (72.7).
- The Black Knights gave up 66.7 points per game at home last season, and 72.4 on the road.
- At home, Army made 7.5 3-pointers per game last season, 0.6 fewer than it averaged on the road (8.1). Army's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (32.7%) than away (38.1%) too.
Army Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|Cent. Conn. St.
|L 79-51
|Christl Arena
|12/1/2023
|SUNY-Maritime
|W 74-39
|Christl Arena
|12/5/2023
|Le Moyne
|W 68-51
|Christl Arena
|12/8/2023
|@ Harvard
|-
|Lavietes Pavilion
|12/17/2023
|Stony Brook
|-
|Christl Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ UTSA
|-
|UTSA Convocation Center
