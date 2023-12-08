The Harvard Crimson (6-3) welcome in the Army Black Knights (2-7) after winning three straight home games. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 8, 2023.

Army vs. Harvard Game Info

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Lavietes Pavilion in Boston, Massachusetts

Lavietes Pavilion in Boston, Massachusetts TV: NESN

Army Stats Insights

Army has compiled a 2-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 40.5% from the field.

The Crimson are the rebounding team in the nation, the Black Knights rank 219th.

The Black Knights average 10.9 fewer points per game (60.1) than the Crimson allow (71.0).

Army Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Army put up 74.0 points per game last season, 1.3 more than it averaged away (72.7).

The Black Knights gave up 66.7 points per game at home last season, and 72.4 on the road.

At home, Army made 7.5 3-pointers per game last season, 0.6 fewer than it averaged on the road (8.1). Army's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (32.7%) than away (38.1%) too.

