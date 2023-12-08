The Harvard Crimson (6-3) welcome in the Army Black Knights (2-7) after winning three straight home games. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 8, 2023.

Army vs. Harvard Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Lavietes Pavilion in Boston, Massachusetts
  • TV: NESN
How to Watch Other Patriot League Games

Army Stats Insights

  • Army has compiled a 2-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 40.5% from the field.
  • The Crimson are the rebounding team in the nation, the Black Knights rank 219th.
  • The Black Knights average 10.9 fewer points per game (60.1) than the Crimson allow (71.0).

Army Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Army put up 74.0 points per game last season, 1.3 more than it averaged away (72.7).
  • The Black Knights gave up 66.7 points per game at home last season, and 72.4 on the road.
  • At home, Army made 7.5 3-pointers per game last season, 0.6 fewer than it averaged on the road (8.1). Army's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (32.7%) than away (38.1%) too.

Army Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/29/2023 Cent. Conn. St. L 79-51 Christl Arena
12/1/2023 SUNY-Maritime W 74-39 Christl Arena
12/5/2023 Le Moyne W 68-51 Christl Arena
12/8/2023 @ Harvard - Lavietes Pavilion
12/17/2023 Stony Brook - Christl Arena
12/21/2023 @ UTSA - UTSA Convocation Center

