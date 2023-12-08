The Harvard Crimson (6-3) hope to continue a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the Army Black Knights (2-7) on Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Harvard vs. Army matchup in this article.

Army vs. Harvard Game Info

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Lavietes Pavilion in Boston, Massachusetts

Lavietes Pavilion in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: NESN

Army vs. Harvard Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Army vs. Harvard Betting Trends

Army has covered four times in eight matchups with a spread this season.

The Black Knights have been an underdog by 13.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

Harvard has compiled a 4-4-0 ATS record so far this year.

In the Crimson's eight games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total six times.

