Army vs. Harvard: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 8
The Harvard Crimson (6-3) hope to continue a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the Army Black Knights (2-7) on Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.
You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Harvard vs. Army matchup in this article.
Army vs. Harvard Game Info
- When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Lavietes Pavilion in Boston, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: NESN
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Army vs. Harvard Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Harvard Moneyline
|Army Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Harvard (-13.5)
|133.5
|-1200
|+700
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Harvard (-13.5)
|133.5
|-1250
|+740
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Army vs. Harvard Betting Trends
- Army has covered four times in eight matchups with a spread this season.
- The Black Knights have been an underdog by 13.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.
- Harvard has compiled a 4-4-0 ATS record so far this year.
- In the Crimson's eight games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total six times.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.