The Harvard Crimson (5-1) will face the Army Black Knights (0-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 8, 2023. This contest is available via NESN.

Army vs. Harvard Game Information

Game Day: Friday, December 8

Friday, December 8 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NESN

Army Players to Watch

Malik Mack: 20.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 5.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

20.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 5.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Justice Ajogbor: 8.8 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 3.2 BLK

8.8 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 3.2 BLK Chandler Pigge: 10.2 PTS, 7.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK

10.2 PTS, 7.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK Chisom Okpara: 16 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK

16 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK Louis Lesmond: 10.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

Harvard Players to Watch

Army vs. Harvard Stat Comparison

Harvard Rank Harvard AVG Army AVG Army Rank 141st 77.5 Points Scored 56 360th 107th 66.7 Points Allowed 65.8 87th 93rd 36.2 Rebounds 30.2 294th 222nd 8.7 Off. Rebounds 9.6 153rd 79th 8.7 3pt Made 7.6 168th 58th 16.5 Assists 11.6 263rd 128th 11.2 Turnovers 11.6 160th

