The Army Black Knights (2-7) are heavy underdogs (by 13.5 points) to break a four-game road losing streak when they visit the Harvard Crimson (6-3) on Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The point total in the matchup is set at 132.5.

Army vs. Harvard Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 8, 2023

Friday, December 8, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Where: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Lavietes Pavilion

Favorite Spread Over/Under Harvard -13.5 132.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Black Knights Betting Records & Stats

Army has combined with its opponent to score more than 132.5 points just twice this season.

Army's matchups this season have a 123.8-point average over/under, 8.7 fewer points than this game's total.

Army has a 4-4-0 record against the spread this year.

Army has been underdogs in four games this season, however, it has failed to come away with a win in any of those games.

The Black Knights have played as an underdog of +700 or more once this season and lost that game.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Army has a 12.5% chance of pulling out a win.

Army vs. Harvard Over/Under Stats

Games Over 132.5 % of Games Over 132.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Harvard 7 87.5% 74.9 135 71 134.7 141.8 Army 2 25% 60.1 135 63.7 134.7 135.6

Additional Army Insights & Trends

The Black Knights' 60.1 points per game are 10.9 fewer points than the 71 the Crimson give up.

Army vs. Harvard Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 13.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Harvard 4-4-0 0-0 6-2-0 Army 4-4-0 1-0 2-6-0

Army vs. Harvard Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Harvard Army 5-7 Home Record 10-5 8-6 Away Record 7-8 4-5-0 Home ATS Record 5-7-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 8-5-0 67.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 74 68.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 72.7 2-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-4-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-7-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.