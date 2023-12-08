Army vs. Harvard: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - December 8
The Army Black Knights (2-7) are heavy underdogs (by 13.5 points) to break a four-game road losing streak when they visit the Harvard Crimson (6-3) on Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The point total in the matchup is set at 132.5.
Army vs. Harvard Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, December 8, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NESN
- Where: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: Lavietes Pavilion
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Harvard
|-13.5
|132.5
Black Knights Betting Records & Stats
- Army has combined with its opponent to score more than 132.5 points just twice this season.
- Army's matchups this season have a 123.8-point average over/under, 8.7 fewer points than this game's total.
- Army has a 4-4-0 record against the spread this year.
- Army has been underdogs in four games this season, however, it has failed to come away with a win in any of those games.
- The Black Knights have played as an underdog of +700 or more once this season and lost that game.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Army has a 12.5% chance of pulling out a win.
Army vs. Harvard Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 132.5
|% of Games Over 132.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Harvard
|7
|87.5%
|74.9
|135
|71
|134.7
|141.8
|Army
|2
|25%
|60.1
|135
|63.7
|134.7
|135.6
Additional Army Insights & Trends
- The Black Knights' 60.1 points per game are 10.9 fewer points than the 71 the Crimson give up.
Army vs. Harvard Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 13.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Harvard
|4-4-0
|0-0
|6-2-0
|Army
|4-4-0
|1-0
|2-6-0
Army vs. Harvard Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Harvard
|Army
|5-7
|Home Record
|10-5
|8-6
|Away Record
|7-8
|4-5-0
|Home ATS Record
|5-7-0
|5-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|8-5-0
|67.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|74
|68.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|72.7
|2-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|8-4-0
|6-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|6-7-0
