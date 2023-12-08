Friday's game features the Canisius Golden Griffins (3-3) and the Binghamton Bearcats (2-7) squaring off at Binghamton University Events Center (on December 8) at 6:07 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 68-64 win for Canisius, who is slightly favored based on our model.

The Bearcats are coming off of a 73-62 loss to Pittsburgh in their last game on Sunday.

Binghamton vs. Canisius Game Info

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 6:07 PM ET

Friday, December 8, 2023 at 6:07 PM ET Where: Binghamton University Events Center in Binghamton, New York

Binghamton vs. Canisius Score Prediction

Prediction: Canisius 68, Binghamton 64

Binghamton Schedule Analysis

The Bearcats took down the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies in a 73-65 win on November 18. It was their best victory of the season.

Binghamton has six losses to Quadrant 4 teams, the most in the nation.

Binghamton Leaders

Jadyn Weltz: 10.9 PTS, 1.2 STL, 48.7 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (12-for-33)

10.9 PTS, 1.2 STL, 48.7 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (12-for-33) Denai Bowman: 10.0 PTS, 1.6 STL, 46.3 FG%

10.0 PTS, 1.6 STL, 46.3 FG% Ella Wanzer: 12.8 PTS, 38.5 FG%, 39.7 3PT% (29-for-73)

12.8 PTS, 38.5 FG%, 39.7 3PT% (29-for-73) Genevieve Coleman: 9.5 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (3-for-12)

9.5 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (3-for-12) Meghan Casey: 3.0 PTS, 34.4 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (5-for-17)

Binghamton Performance Insights

The Bearcats are being outscored by 2.7 points per game with a -24 scoring differential overall. They put up 65.4 points per game (195th in college basketball) and give up 68.1 per contest (251st in college basketball).

