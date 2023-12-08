The Binghamton Bearcats (2-7) will try to turn around a five-game losing streak when hosting the Canisius Golden Griffins (3-3) on Friday, December 8, 2023 at Binghamton University Events Center. This contest is at 6:07 PM ET.

Binghamton Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 6:07 PM ET
  • Where: Binghamton University Events Center in Binghamton, New York
  • TV: ESPN+
Binghamton vs. Canisius Scoring Comparison

  • The Golden Griffins put up an average of 63.5 points per game, just 4.6 fewer points than the 68.1 the Bearcats give up.
  • Binghamton has a 1-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 63.5 points.
  • The Bearcats average only 0.8 fewer points per game (65.4) than the Golden Griffins give up (66.2).
  • When Binghamton totals more than 66.2 points, it is 2-2.
  • When Canisius allows fewer than 65.4 points, it is 3-1.
  • The Bearcats shoot 42.7% from the field, only 0.2% lower than the Golden Griffins allow defensively.
  • The Golden Griffins shoot 40.9% from the field, 5.4% lower than the Bearcats allow.

Binghamton Leaders

  • Jadyn Weltz: 10.9 PTS, 1.2 STL, 48.7 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (12-for-33)
  • Denai Bowman: 10.0 PTS, 1.6 STL, 46.3 FG%
  • Ella Wanzer: 12.8 PTS, 38.5 FG%, 39.7 3PT% (29-for-73)
  • Genevieve Coleman: 9.5 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (3-for-12)
  • Meghan Casey: 3.0 PTS, 34.4 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (5-for-17)

Binghamton Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 Furman L 74-72 Coliseo Ruben Rodriguez
11/29/2023 Cornell L 58-57 Binghamton University Events Center
12/3/2023 @ Pittsburgh L 73-62 Petersen Events Center
12/8/2023 Canisius - Binghamton University Events Center
12/17/2023 Coppin State - Binghamton University Events Center
12/20/2023 @ Army - Christl Arena

