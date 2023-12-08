The Binghamton Bearcats (2-7) will try to turn around a five-game losing streak when hosting the Canisius Golden Griffins (3-3) on Friday, December 8, 2023 at Binghamton University Events Center. This contest is at 6:07 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to check out our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Binghamton Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 6:07 PM ET

Friday, December 8, 2023 at 6:07 PM ET Where: Binghamton University Events Center in Binghamton, New York

Binghamton University Events Center in Binghamton, New York TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Binghamton vs. Canisius Scoring Comparison

The Golden Griffins put up an average of 63.5 points per game, just 4.6 fewer points than the 68.1 the Bearcats give up.

Binghamton has a 1-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 63.5 points.

The Bearcats average only 0.8 fewer points per game (65.4) than the Golden Griffins give up (66.2).

When Binghamton totals more than 66.2 points, it is 2-2.

When Canisius allows fewer than 65.4 points, it is 3-1.

The Bearcats shoot 42.7% from the field, only 0.2% lower than the Golden Griffins allow defensively.

The Golden Griffins shoot 40.9% from the field, 5.4% lower than the Bearcats allow.

Binghamton Leaders

Jadyn Weltz: 10.9 PTS, 1.2 STL, 48.7 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (12-for-33)

10.9 PTS, 1.2 STL, 48.7 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (12-for-33) Denai Bowman: 10.0 PTS, 1.6 STL, 46.3 FG%

10.0 PTS, 1.6 STL, 46.3 FG% Ella Wanzer: 12.8 PTS, 38.5 FG%, 39.7 3PT% (29-for-73)

12.8 PTS, 38.5 FG%, 39.7 3PT% (29-for-73) Genevieve Coleman: 9.5 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (3-for-12)

9.5 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (3-for-12) Meghan Casey: 3.0 PTS, 34.4 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (5-for-17)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Binghamton Schedule