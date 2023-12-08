How to Watch the Binghamton vs. Canisius Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 12:59 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Binghamton Bearcats (2-7) will try to turn around a five-game losing streak when hosting the Canisius Golden Griffins (3-3) on Friday, December 8, 2023 at Binghamton University Events Center. This contest is at 6:07 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to check out our score predictions!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Binghamton Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 6:07 PM ET
- Where: Binghamton University Events Center in Binghamton, New York
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Binghamton vs. Canisius Scoring Comparison
- The Golden Griffins put up an average of 63.5 points per game, just 4.6 fewer points than the 68.1 the Bearcats give up.
- Binghamton has a 1-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 63.5 points.
- The Bearcats average only 0.8 fewer points per game (65.4) than the Golden Griffins give up (66.2).
- When Binghamton totals more than 66.2 points, it is 2-2.
- When Canisius allows fewer than 65.4 points, it is 3-1.
- The Bearcats shoot 42.7% from the field, only 0.2% lower than the Golden Griffins allow defensively.
- The Golden Griffins shoot 40.9% from the field, 5.4% lower than the Bearcats allow.
Binghamton Leaders
- Jadyn Weltz: 10.9 PTS, 1.2 STL, 48.7 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (12-for-33)
- Denai Bowman: 10.0 PTS, 1.6 STL, 46.3 FG%
- Ella Wanzer: 12.8 PTS, 38.5 FG%, 39.7 3PT% (29-for-73)
- Genevieve Coleman: 9.5 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (3-for-12)
- Meghan Casey: 3.0 PTS, 34.4 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (5-for-17)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Binghamton Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|Furman
|L 74-72
|Coliseo Ruben Rodriguez
|11/29/2023
|Cornell
|L 58-57
|Binghamton University Events Center
|12/3/2023
|@ Pittsburgh
|L 73-62
|Petersen Events Center
|12/8/2023
|Canisius
|-
|Binghamton University Events Center
|12/17/2023
|Coppin State
|-
|Binghamton University Events Center
|12/20/2023
|@ Army
|-
|Christl Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.