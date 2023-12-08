Cameron Johnson's Brooklyn Nets match up versus the Washington Wizards at 7:30 PM ET on Friday.

Last time out, which was on December 6, Johnson produced 17 points and six rebounds in a 114-113 win versus the Hawks.

We're going to break down Johnson's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Cameron Johnson Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 16.5 15.2 Rebounds 5.5 5.9 Assists 2.5 2.9 PRA -- 24 PR -- 21.1 3PM 2.5 2.5



Cameron Johnson Insights vs. the Wizards

This season, Johnson has made 5.6 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 8.5% of his team's total makes.

Johnson is averaging 6.4 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 10.8% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Johnson's Nets average 101.2 possessions per game, which ranks 25th among NBA teams, while the Wizards have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 15th with 105.7 possessions per contest.

The Wizards concede 125.4 points per game, worst in the NBA.

The Wizards are the worst squad in the NBA, allowing 49.6 rebounds per game.

The Wizards give up 29.7 assists per game, worst in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Wizards are 17th in the league, giving up 12.7 makes per contest.

Cameron Johnson vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/12/2023 35 14 6 1 2 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.