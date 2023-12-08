Cameron Thomas and the rest of the Brooklyn Nets will be facing the Washington Wizards on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on December 6, Thomas produced six points in a 114-113 win versus the Hawks.

In this piece we'll break down Thomas' stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Cameron Thomas Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 23.5 24.3 Rebounds -- 3.6 Assists -- 2.2 PRA -- 30.1 PR -- 27.9 3PM 1.5 2.1



Cameron Thomas Insights vs. the Wizards

Thomas is responsible for attempting 12.0% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 19.9 per game.

Thomas is averaging 6.3 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 9.0% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

The Nets rank 25th in possessions per game with 101.2. His opponents, the Wizards, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 15th with 105.7 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Wizards are last in the league, conceding 125.4 points per contest.

On the boards, the Wizards are last in the NBA, giving up 49.6 rebounds per contest.

Looking at assists, the Wizards are last in the NBA, conceding 29.7 per game.

The Wizards are the 17th-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 12.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

Cameron Thomas vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/4/2023 29 44 5 5 4 0 0 12/12/2022 19 5 0 2 0 0 0 11/30/2022 19 6 1 1 0 1 0 11/4/2022 32 17 4 6 2 0 1

