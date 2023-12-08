Friday's contest between the Canisius Golden Griffins (3-3) and the Binghamton Bearcats (2-7) at Binghamton University Events Center has a projected final score of 68-64 based on our computer prediction, with Canisius coming out on top. Game time is at 6:07 PM on December 8.

The Golden Griffins' last outing on Thursday ended in a 63-56 victory against Saint Bonaventure.

Canisius vs. Binghamton Game Info

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 6:07 PM ET

Friday, December 8, 2023 at 6:07 PM ET Where: Binghamton University Events Center in Binghamton, New York

Canisius vs. Binghamton Score Prediction

Prediction: Canisius 68, Binghamton 64

Other MAAC Predictions

Canisius Schedule Analysis

Against the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies on November 30, the Golden Griffins picked up their signature win of the season, a 63-56 road victory.

Canisius 2023-24 Best Wins

63-56 on the road over Saint Bonaventure (No. 308) on November 30

78-62 at home over Saint Francis (PA) (No. 354) on November 11

Canisius Leaders

Sisi Eleko: 16.3 PTS, 11.5 REB, 50.7 FG%, 50 3PT% (5-for-10)

16.3 PTS, 11.5 REB, 50.7 FG%, 50 3PT% (5-for-10) Mackenzie Amalia: 9.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 36.1 FG%, 40.6 3PT% (13-for-32)

9.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 36.1 FG%, 40.6 3PT% (13-for-32) Grace Heeps: 7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 28.6 FG%, 25.8 3PT% (8-for-31)

7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 28.6 FG%, 25.8 3PT% (8-for-31) Athina Lexa: 8 PTS, 39.1 FG%, 30 3PT% (6-for-20)

8 PTS, 39.1 FG%, 30 3PT% (6-for-20) Adrien LaMora: 5.7 PTS, 52 FG%

Canisius Performance Insights

The Golden Griffins put up 63.5 points per game (227th in college basketball) while allowing 66.2 per outing (220th in college basketball). They have a -16 scoring differential and have been outscored by 2.7 points per game.

