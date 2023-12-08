Canisius vs. Binghamton Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 8
Friday's contest between the Canisius Golden Griffins (3-3) and the Binghamton Bearcats (2-7) at Binghamton University Events Center has a projected final score of 68-64 based on our computer prediction, with Canisius coming out on top. Game time is at 6:07 PM on December 8.
The Golden Griffins' last outing on Thursday ended in a 63-56 victory against Saint Bonaventure.
Canisius vs. Binghamton Game Info
- When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 6:07 PM ET
- Where: Binghamton University Events Center in Binghamton, New York
Canisius vs. Binghamton Score Prediction
- Prediction: Canisius 68, Binghamton 64
Other MAAC Predictions
Canisius Schedule Analysis
- Against the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies on November 30, the Golden Griffins picked up their signature win of the season, a 63-56 road victory.
Canisius 2023-24 Best Wins
- 63-56 on the road over Saint Bonaventure (No. 308) on November 30
- 78-62 at home over Saint Francis (PA) (No. 354) on November 11
Canisius Leaders
- Sisi Eleko: 16.3 PTS, 11.5 REB, 50.7 FG%, 50 3PT% (5-for-10)
- Mackenzie Amalia: 9.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 36.1 FG%, 40.6 3PT% (13-for-32)
- Grace Heeps: 7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 28.6 FG%, 25.8 3PT% (8-for-31)
- Athina Lexa: 8 PTS, 39.1 FG%, 30 3PT% (6-for-20)
- Adrien LaMora: 5.7 PTS, 52 FG%
Canisius Performance Insights
- The Golden Griffins put up 63.5 points per game (227th in college basketball) while allowing 66.2 per outing (220th in college basketball). They have a -16 scoring differential and have been outscored by 2.7 points per game.
