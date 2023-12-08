The Binghamton Bearcats (2-7) will be looking to break a five-game losing skid when hosting the Canisius Golden Griffins (3-3) on Friday, December 8, 2023 at Binghamton University Events Center. It will air at 6:07 PM ET.

Canisius Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 6:07 PM ET
  • Where: Binghamton University Events Center in Binghamton, New York
  • TV: ESPN+
Canisius vs. Binghamton Scoring Comparison

  • The Golden Griffins put up an average of 63.5 points per game, just 4.6 fewer points than the 68.1 the Bearcats allow to opponents.
  • Binghamton is 1-1 when it allows fewer than 63.5 points.
  • The Bearcats score 65.4 points per game, only 0.8 fewer points than the 66.2 the Golden Griffins give up.
  • Binghamton has a 2-2 record when putting up more than 66.2 points.
  • Canisius has a 3-1 record when allowing fewer than 65.4 points.
  • The Bearcats shoot 42.7% from the field, only 0.2% lower than the Golden Griffins allow defensively.
  • The Golden Griffins make 40.9% of their shots from the field, 5.4% lower than the Bearcats' defensive field-goal percentage.

Canisius Leaders

  • Sisi Eleko: 16.3 PTS, 11.5 REB, 50.7 FG%, 50 3PT% (5-for-10)
  • Mackenzie Amalia: 9.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 36.1 FG%, 40.6 3PT% (13-for-32)
  • Grace Heeps: 7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 28.6 FG%, 25.8 3PT% (8-for-31)
  • Athina Lexa: 8 PTS, 39.1 FG%, 30 3PT% (6-for-20)
  • Adrien LaMora: 5.7 PTS, 52 FG%

Canisius Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/20/2023 D'Youville W 67-59 Koessler Athletic Center
11/26/2023 @ Illinois L 90-58 State Farm Center
11/30/2023 @ Saint Bonaventure W 63-56 Reilly Center
12/8/2023 @ Binghamton - Binghamton University Events Center
12/16/2023 @ Siena - MVP Arena
12/18/2023 @ Marist - McCann Arena

