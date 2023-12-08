How to Watch the Canisius vs. Binghamton Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 12:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Binghamton Bearcats (2-7) will be looking to break a five-game losing skid when hosting the Canisius Golden Griffins (3-3) on Friday, December 8, 2023 at Binghamton University Events Center. It will air at 6:07 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to check out our score picks!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Canisius Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 6:07 PM ET
- Where: Binghamton University Events Center in Binghamton, New York
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Canisius vs. Binghamton Scoring Comparison
- The Golden Griffins put up an average of 63.5 points per game, just 4.6 fewer points than the 68.1 the Bearcats allow to opponents.
- Binghamton is 1-1 when it allows fewer than 63.5 points.
- The Bearcats score 65.4 points per game, only 0.8 fewer points than the 66.2 the Golden Griffins give up.
- Binghamton has a 2-2 record when putting up more than 66.2 points.
- Canisius has a 3-1 record when allowing fewer than 65.4 points.
- The Bearcats shoot 42.7% from the field, only 0.2% lower than the Golden Griffins allow defensively.
- The Golden Griffins make 40.9% of their shots from the field, 5.4% lower than the Bearcats' defensive field-goal percentage.
Canisius Leaders
- Sisi Eleko: 16.3 PTS, 11.5 REB, 50.7 FG%, 50 3PT% (5-for-10)
- Mackenzie Amalia: 9.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 36.1 FG%, 40.6 3PT% (13-for-32)
- Grace Heeps: 7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 28.6 FG%, 25.8 3PT% (8-for-31)
- Athina Lexa: 8 PTS, 39.1 FG%, 30 3PT% (6-for-20)
- Adrien LaMora: 5.7 PTS, 52 FG%
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Canisius Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/20/2023
|D'Youville
|W 67-59
|Koessler Athletic Center
|11/26/2023
|@ Illinois
|L 90-58
|State Farm Center
|11/30/2023
|@ Saint Bonaventure
|W 63-56
|Reilly Center
|12/8/2023
|@ Binghamton
|-
|Binghamton University Events Center
|12/16/2023
|@ Siena
|-
|MVP Arena
|12/18/2023
|@ Marist
|-
|McCann Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.