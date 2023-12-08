The Binghamton Bearcats (2-7) will be looking to break a five-game losing skid when hosting the Canisius Golden Griffins (3-3) on Friday, December 8, 2023 at Binghamton University Events Center. It will air at 6:07 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to check out our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Canisius Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 6:07 PM ET

Friday, December 8, 2023 at 6:07 PM ET Where: Binghamton University Events Center in Binghamton, New York

Binghamton University Events Center in Binghamton, New York TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Canisius vs. Binghamton Scoring Comparison

The Golden Griffins put up an average of 63.5 points per game, just 4.6 fewer points than the 68.1 the Bearcats allow to opponents.

Binghamton is 1-1 when it allows fewer than 63.5 points.

The Bearcats score 65.4 points per game, only 0.8 fewer points than the 66.2 the Golden Griffins give up.

Binghamton has a 2-2 record when putting up more than 66.2 points.

Canisius has a 3-1 record when allowing fewer than 65.4 points.

The Bearcats shoot 42.7% from the field, only 0.2% lower than the Golden Griffins allow defensively.

The Golden Griffins make 40.9% of their shots from the field, 5.4% lower than the Bearcats' defensive field-goal percentage.

Canisius Leaders

Sisi Eleko: 16.3 PTS, 11.5 REB, 50.7 FG%, 50 3PT% (5-for-10)

16.3 PTS, 11.5 REB, 50.7 FG%, 50 3PT% (5-for-10) Mackenzie Amalia: 9.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 36.1 FG%, 40.6 3PT% (13-for-32)

9.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 36.1 FG%, 40.6 3PT% (13-for-32) Grace Heeps: 7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 28.6 FG%, 25.8 3PT% (8-for-31)

7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 28.6 FG%, 25.8 3PT% (8-for-31) Athina Lexa: 8 PTS, 39.1 FG%, 30 3PT% (6-for-20)

8 PTS, 39.1 FG%, 30 3PT% (6-for-20) Adrien LaMora: 5.7 PTS, 52 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Canisius Schedule