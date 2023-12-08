The Boston Celtics (15-5) are favored (by 6.5 points) to continue a nine-game home winning streak when they host the New York Knicks (12-8) on Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET.

Knicks vs. Celtics Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 8, 2023

Friday, December 8, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and MSG

NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

Knicks vs. Celtics Score Prediction

Prediction: Celtics 115 - Knicks 107

Knicks vs Celtics Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Knicks vs. Celtics

Pick ATS: Celtics (- 6.5)

Celtics (- 6.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Celtics (-8.7)

Celtics (-8.7) Pick OU: Over (220.5)



Over (220.5) Computer Predicted Total: 221.8

The Celtics (10-10-0 ATS) have covered the spread 50% of the time, five% less often than the Knicks (11-9-0) this season.

Boston covers the spread when it is a 6.5-point favorite or more 57.1% of the time. That's more often than New York covers as an underdog of 6.5 or more (never covered this season).

When it comes to going over the point total in 2023-24, Boston does it in fewer games (45% of the time) than New York (50%).

The Celtics have a .737 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (14-5) this season while the Knicks have a .250 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (2-6).

Knicks Performance Insights

In 2023-24, the Knicks are 21st in the league on offense (111.5 points scored per game) and third-best on defense (107.5 points conceded).

On the glass, New York is fifth-best in the league in rebounds (46.1 per game). It is second-best in rebounds allowed (40.7 per game).

The Knicks are third-worst in the league in assists (23.3 per game) in 2023-24.

In terms of turnovers, New York is sixth in the NBA in committing them (12.3 per game). It is eighth in forcing them (14.2 per game).

In 2023-24, the Knicks are ninth in the NBA in 3-point makes (13.4 per game) and seventh in 3-point percentage (37.5%).

