Day'Ron Sharpe and the rest of the Brooklyn Nets will be matching up versus the Washington Wizards on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

Sharpe, in his most recent game (December 6 win against the Hawks), posted eight points, 10 rebounds and two blocks.

With prop bets available for Sharpe, let's break down some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Day'Ron Sharpe Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 6.5 6.6 6.5 Rebounds 6.5 6.6 6.9 Assists -- 0.8 1.0 PRA -- 14 14.4 PR -- 13.2 13.4



Day'Ron Sharpe Insights vs. the Wizards

This season, Sharpe has made 2.6 field goals per game, which adds up to 6.0% of his team's total makes.

Sharpe's opponents, the Wizards, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 105.7 possessions per game, while his Nets average 101.2 per game, which ranks 25th among NBA teams.

The Wizards are the worst defensive squad in the NBA, allowing 125.4 points per game.

The Wizards are the worst team in the league, conceding 49.6 rebounds per game.

The Wizards are the worst team in the NBA, conceding 29.7 assists per game.

Day'Ron Sharpe vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/12/2023 19 8 12 1 0 1 1

