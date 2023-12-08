The Brooklyn Nets, Dennis Smith Jr. included, face the Washington Wizards on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on December 6, Smith put up 13 points, four assists and two steals in a 114-113 win versus the Hawks.

Below we will break down Smith's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Dennis Smith Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 6.5 6.7 Rebounds -- 3.0 Assists -- 3.5 PRA -- 13.2 PR -- 9.7



Dennis Smith Jr. Insights vs. the Wizards

This season, he's put up 4.4% of the Nets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 6.2 per contest.

The Nets rank 25th in possessions per game with 101.2. His opponents, the Wizards, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 15th with 105.7 possessions per contest.

Conceding 125.4 points per game, the Wizards are the worst team in the NBA defensively.

On the boards, the Wizards have allowed 49.6 rebounds per game, which is worst in the league.

The Wizards are the worst team in the league, allowing 29.7 assists per game.

Dennis Smith Jr. vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/12/2023 19 8 4 6 2 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.