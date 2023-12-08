The New York Knicks, with Donte DiVincenzo, face off versus the Boston Celtics at 7:30 PM ET on Friday.

In his last game, a 146-122 loss versus the Bucks, DiVincenzo put up seven points.

Below we will dive into DiVincenzo's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Donte DiVincenzo Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 6.5 9.1 10.9 Rebounds -- 2.8 2.6 Assists -- 1.7 1.8 PRA -- 13.6 15.3 PR -- 11.9 13.5



Donte DiVincenzo Insights vs. the Celtics

DiVincenzo has taken 7.3 shots per game this season and made 3.1 per game, which account for 8.1% and 7.7%, respectively, of his team's total.

The Knicks rank 27th in possessions per game with 99.8. His opponents, the Celtics, have one of the slowest tempos with 101.9 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Celtics are fourth in the league, allowing 108.1 points per game.

The Celtics are the 10th-ranked team in the league, allowing 43.3 rebounds per game.

The Celtics give up 23.5 assists per game, second-ranked in the league.

Donte DiVincenzo vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/13/2023 16 5 1 1 1 0 0 10/25/2023 15 0 3 2 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.