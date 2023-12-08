New York High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Dutchess County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're looking for how to stream matchups in Dutchess County, New York today, we've got the information.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Dutchess County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Rhinebeck Senior High School at Saugerties Senior High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Saugerties, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Beacon High School at New Paltz Senior High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on December 8
- Location: New Paltz, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
