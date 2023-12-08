High school basketball competition in Erie County, New York is on the schedule today, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to stream them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Erie County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today

West Seneca West Senior High School at Kenmore West High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on December 8

4:00 PM ET on December 8 Location: Amherst, NY

Amherst, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Mckinley High School at Sweet Home Senior High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 8

5:30 PM ET on December 8 Location: Amherst, NY

Amherst, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Central Baptist Christian Academy at Christian Central Academy

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 8

6:00 PM ET on December 8 Location: Williamsville, NY

Williamsville, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Akron Senior High School at Alden Central High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 8

6:30 PM ET on December 8 Location: Alden, NY

Alden, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Williamsville North High School at Niagara Wheatfield Senior High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8

7:00 PM ET on December 8 Location: Amherst, NY

Amherst, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Hamburg High School at Randolph JrSr High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8

7:30 PM ET on December 8 Location: Randolph, NY

Randolph, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Williamsville South High School at Amherst Senior High School