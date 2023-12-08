New York High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Franklin County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
In Franklin County, New York, there are interesting high school basketball matchups on the calendar today. Info on how to watch them is available below.
Franklin County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Salmon River Central High School at Massena Central High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Massena, NY
- Conference: Central
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Canton Central High School at Franklin Academy High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Malone, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
