New York High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Fulton County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Fulton County, New York, then there are some important details you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Fulton County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mayfield High School at Berne-Knox-Westerlo High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Berne, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Johnstown Senior High School at Amsterdam High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Amsterdam, NY
- Conference: Section 2 - Foothills
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Broadalbin-Perth High School at Schuylerville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Schuylerville, NY
- Conference: Section 2 - Foothills
- How to Stream: Watch Here
