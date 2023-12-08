The New York Knicks, Immanuel Quickley included, match up versus the Boston Celtics on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Quickley had seven points in his previous game, which ended in a 146-122 loss versus the Bucks.

Let's look at Quickley's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you select good wagers.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Immanuel Quickley Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 15.0 15.4 Rebounds -- 3.0 2.3 Assists -- 2.9 1.9 PRA -- 20.9 19.6 PR -- 18 17.7 3PM 1.5 2.0 2.1



Looking to bet on one or more of Quickley's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Immanuel Quickley Insights vs. the Celtics

Quickley is responsible for taking 13.2% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 11.8 per game.

He's put up 5.5 threes per game, or 15.4% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Knicks rank 27th in possessions per game with 99.8. His opponents, the Celtics, have one of the slowest tempos with 101.9 possessions per contest.

Conceding 108.1 points per game, the Celtics are the fourth-ranked squad in the NBA defensively.

The Celtics are the 10th-ranked squad in the league, allowing 43.3 rebounds per game.

Giving up 23.5 assists per game, the Celtics are the second-ranked team in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Celtics are 20th in the NBA, conceding 13.5 makes per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Immanuel Quickley vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/13/2023 26 7 6 1 1 0 1 10/25/2023 28 24 6 4 5 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.