Ivy League Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Friday, December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 6:35 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Pennsylvania Quakers and the Merrimack Warriors take the court for one of two games on the college basketball schedule on Friday that feature Ivy League squads.
Ivy League Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Navy Midshipmen at Dartmouth Big Green
|5:00 PM ET, Friday, December 8
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Pennsylvania Quakers at Merrimack Warriors
|7:00 PM ET, Friday, December 8
|NESN Plus
