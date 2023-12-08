Jalen Brunson could make a big impact for the New York Knicks on Friday at 7:30 PM ET, versus the Boston Celtics.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Brunson, in his most recent appearance, had 24 points and six assists in a 146-122 loss to the Bucks.

If you'd like to place a wager on Brunson's props, we look at his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jalen Brunson Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 25.5 24.9 27.2 Rebounds 3.5 3.7 4.1 Assists 5.5 5.6 6.8 PRA -- 34.2 38.1 PR -- 28.6 31.3 3PM 2.5 3.2 3.7



Looking to bet on one or more of Brunson's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Jalen Brunson Insights vs. the Celtics

This season, he's put up 21.4% of the Knicks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 19.2 per contest.

He's made 3.2 threes per game, or 23.6% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Brunson's opponents, the Celtics, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 101.9 possessions per game, while his Knicks rank 27th in possessions per game with 99.8.

The Celtics are the fourth-best defensive team in the NBA, conceding 108.1 points per contest.

The Celtics allow 43.3 rebounds per game, ranking 10th in the NBA.

Allowing 23.5 assists per game, the Celtics are the second-ranked team in the NBA.

The Celtics give up 13.5 made 3-pointers per game, 20th-ranked in the NBA.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Jalen Brunson vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/13/2023 39 26 3 4 3 0 1 10/25/2023 33 15 3 6 3 0 3

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.