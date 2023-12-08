New York High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jefferson County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Jefferson County, New York today by tuning in and catching every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Jefferson County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Watertown Senior High School at Carthage Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Carthage, NY
- Conference: Frontier A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Sackets Harbor Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Sackets Harbor, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
General Brown Senior High School at Lowville Academy High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Lowville, NY
- Conference: Frontier B
- How to Stream: Watch Here
